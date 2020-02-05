Love Island's Mike gets cosy with Priscilla while Jess' head is turned by two boys

Mike Boateng gets cosy with Casa Amor new girl Priscilla Anyabu in tonight's Love Island.

In this evening's episode, the original boys have a get together to discuss their thoughts on the new Islanders in the second villa.

Luke Mabbott asks Mike: “What’s happening with you?”

Mike, who had been pursuing Jess Gale before the Casa Amor twist, replies: “Mine is a pleasantly simple scenario. Me and Priscilla just click and get on.”

Discussing Priscilla’s new blonde look, Mike admits: “Priscilla’s completely blown me away, 100 million per cent, she’s intrigued me, caught me off guard and I love it.”

Speaking alone at the fire pit, she giggles: “You make me nervous.”

Mike asks: “Isn’t that a good thing?”

Priscilla replies: “It is good nerves…”

And as Mike tells her “you know I like you”, could there be more than conversation on the cards?

Over in the original villa, Jess also seems to have her head turned by the new Islanders.

Jess updates the girls on her attraction to both Ched Uzor and Biggs Chris.

She says: “I feel like I could trust Ched.”

Siânnise replies: “That says a lot.”

Jess adds: “I’m curious. I need to see if I can see Biggs like that, too.”

She later tells Biggs: “You are so different. At the moment I’m spending more time with Ched… I feel like I haven’t got to know you as well as Ched.”

But she seems keen to...

Who will win Jess’s heart?

Love Island 2020 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2.