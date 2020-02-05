Paige Turley and Finley Tapp are the current hot favourites to win Love Island 2020.

As the Casa Amor twist continues, one couple seems to be coming out of it stronger than any other.

As the drama unfolds in the Love Island villa, there are new favourites in town with Finley and Paige now at the top of the betting to be the winning couple and find their happily ever after.

Under the South African sun, the latest task for the islanders featured a series of racy dares in the Raunchy Races challenge, but even with Finely sucking on new girl Natalia Zoppa’s toe, it wasn’t enough to see his head turned.

As he was greeted by the new girls in Casa Amor, Finn confessed: 'Boys, I personally don't think my head's going to turn’ and stayed loyal to Paige by opting to sleep outside instead as Paige decided to snuggle up with Shaughna back in the villa.

This has resulted in fans backing the love birds to win the series with bookies BoyleSports cutting their odds into 7/4 favourites from 9/2.

Luke T and Siannise have also picked up momentum and are now the 7/2 second favourites from 12/1.

On the other hand Callum and Shaughna have drifted out to 20/1 from 7/2 as a result of Callum’s admission that he can't stop looking at new love interest Molly, while confessing he's not sexually attracted to his current partner.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “With Callum admitting on Tuesday night’s episode that he wants to ‘rip the clothes off’ new girl Molly, it has seen him and Shaughna drift out to 20/1 from 7/2.

"The new favourites are Finley and Paige at 7/4 after he stayed loyal to her in Casa Amor.”

Love Island odds

7-4 Finley & Paige

7-2 Luke T & Siannise

9-2 Nas & Demi

10 Callum & Molly

12 Luke M & Paige

20 Mike & Jess

20 Callum & Shaughna

40 Nas & Siannise

40 Finley & Rebecca

50 Luke T & Rebecca

66 Luke M & Jess

66 Nas & Rebecca

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2 at 9PM.

The final will air later this month.