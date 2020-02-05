Nas Majeed admits his feelings for Eva Zapico in Casa Amoron Love Island 2020 tonight.

This evening the boys are continuing to enjoy getting to know the new bombshells in Casa Amor.

That includes Nas, who is currently coupled up with Demi Jones but has been growing close to new girl Eva.

In tonight's episode, Nas tells Eva: “I feel like you are more my type than Demi. Similar banter as well.”

Eva says: “The banter has been a solid 7.”

Nas jokes: “I feel like a 4…”

To which Eva quips: “4 out of what, 4?”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Nas later adds: “Eva is a stunning girl. She is more my type…”

Meanwhile Nas isn't the only one of the boys who may be returning to the main villa with a new girl on their arm.

Callum Jones tells the boys about his feelings for Shaughna Phillips, who he is currently coupled up with, and new Casa Amor Islander Molly Smith.

He says: “With Shaughna, I didn’t feel like if a new boy was coming in, I was just chilled about it. With Molly…”

Luke T adds: “For me, my mind is set on Siânnise. I just want her to be single when I go back.”

Finn replies: “Us being scared is showing that we actually care.”

Callum admits he doesn’t feel the same about Shaughna: “For some reason, it’s not there.”

Elsewhere in this evening's episode, both villas are challenged to play ‘Head Over Heels’.

The game sees the Islanders place their hands and feet on emojis on the mat as directed. They then must perform a task while holding that position, including licking necks, sucking fingers, blowing a raspberry on someone’s belly and kissing.

Earning his first kiss with new girl Natalia as a result, Luke M admits: “Our first kiss, I doubt it will be the last.”

Who else gets up close and personal and which couples come out victorious?

Love Island 2020 airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2.

Alongside the main show, spin-off Aftersun airs at 10PM on Monday evenings.