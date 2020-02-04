Callum Jones seems to be in two minds about his feelings on Love Island 2020 tonight.

The Casa Amor twist continues as Callum - currently coupled up with Shaughna Phillips - shares a bed with new girl Molly Smith.

He's seen putting aftershave on but insists: “Sharing a bed doesn’t mean anything. If you’re not cuddling them or spooning them.”

But Mike warns: “FYI Shaughna – she will get p****d off.”

The next day as Molly tries to find out what Callum’s thinking, Natalia Zoppa helps by starting a round of quick-fire questions.

And when she asks if Callum would kiss Molly that evening, he’s left speechless.

Later, he chats through his thoughts through with Finn.

Finn asks: “What are you thinking mate? Your head is a little bit more scrambled than it was yesterday.”

Callum replies: “Absolutely.

“I just think you can’t help how you feel. This is a test at the end of the day. It’s not like you do it out of spite.”

Finn says: “If you’re feeling Shaughna you do the best thing for that. If you’re feeling Molly, you do the best thing for that. I don’t think you’ve got to worry. I bet you didn’t expect it?”

Callum adds: “Every time she walks past I’m just like…”

Finn asks: “Do you have that with Shaughna?”

Has Callum’s head turned, or will he stay loyal to Shaughna?

Elsewhere on Love Island 2020 tonight, the villas are pitted against each other once again in the latest’s challenge - Raunchy Races. And with another party up for grabs, the Islanders in the Main Villa are determined to win.

Challenges are delivered by text and both villas must race to complete the task the quickest.

And as the Islanders are challenged to do things including snog based on age and height, spoon and lap dance based on the number of tattoos and where their name comes in the alphabet, we see Nas kiss Eva in Casa Amor, Finn suck Natalia’s toe, Ched kiss Jess and more.

Each Villa then starts to realise what the girls and boys they are coupled up with have had to do with someone else, based on their credentials…

While some get nervous, Siânnise admits: “It made me realise even more that my head is definitely with Luke T.”

And in Casa Amor, Callum says: “You’ve got to get involved and have a laugh, that’s what it’s all about to be honest.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.