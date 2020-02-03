Sophie Piper has spoken out after leaving the Love Island villa in Sunday's results.

Both Sophie and Wallace Wilson got the axe in the latest dumping after a new twist rocked the villa.

After four couples were voted the least compatible by the Islanders, the public voted to save Luke M & Jess and Luke T & Siannise leaving Sophie & Mike and Rebecca & Wallace at risk.

The safe Islanders then each chose one person from each remaining bottom couple to save, leaving Wallace and Sophie as the two who left Love Island 2020.

Sophie said of her time on the show today: "It was such an amazing experience, I’m so happy I did it. It was an unreal experience that I won’t forget for sure."

For most of her time in the villa Sophie was coupled up with Connor Durman and she's hopeful there could be something between the pair on the outside.

Sophie shared: "It would be nice to think we can pick up where we left off. It’d be starting from the beginning and going on dates."

On why she decided to stay when Connor was dumped, Sophie revealed: "I definitely was debating [leaving] because I just thought, there's no way I can get to know someone else like I did with him all over again.

"I didn’t want to either. But at the same time I didn’t want my experience to end from me leaving off my own back so that’s why I wanted to stay.

"I spoke to him before he left and I couldn’t really get everything out that I wanted to say because I was so in shock. I was waffling on. It was a thought in mind that he could leave and move on from me."

She continued: "I can’t wait to see Connor when I get back, it would be nice to go on a few dates and see what happens.

"I am very nervous to speak to him. I keep thinking, ‘Will he even answer a DM?’ because I don’t have his number! I am so excited to speak to him and see him."

On the remaining couples, Sophie said: "Paige and Finn have been very genuine. She wasn’t sure on their first date, then they started spending time together and they’ve naturally been so close, so it is nice to see.

"The only tiny game player would be Mike because some of his moves don’t add up, but I’m sure he doesn’t mean anything maliciously."

Love Island 2020 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2.