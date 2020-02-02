Two Islanders have been dumped in tonight's Love Island 2020 results.

A pair of contestants were set home in this evening's episode after a brand new twist.

On Friday (January 31), the Islanders were faced with a tough decision as they received a text explaining that they needed to vote for the two couples that they think are the least compatible.

In the end, four couples found themselves with the most votes: Rebecca Gormley & Wallace Wilson, Jess Gale & Luke Mabbott, Siânnise Fudge & Luke Trotman and Sophie Piper & Mike Boateng.

In tonight's episode (Sunday, February 20), it was revealed that the public has been voting and saved two of those couples, leaving two couples vulnerable.

Love Island 2020 results

The public voted to save Luke M & Jess and Luke T & Siannise leaving Sophie & Mike and Rebecca & Wallace at risk.

The safe Islanders were then told they had to choose one person from each remaining bottom couple to save, leaving Wallace and Sophie as the two who left Love Island 2020 tonight.

Finn and Paige voted to save Mike and Rebecca.

Siânnise and Luke T voted to save Mike and Wallace.

Shaughna and Callum voted to save Sophie and Wallace.

Jess and Luke M voted to save Mike and Rebecca.

Nas ans Demi voted to save Rebecca and Mike.

Mike had four votes, Rebecca had three votes, Wallace had two votes and Sophie had one vote to stay in the villa. Therefore Mike and Rebecca were saved and Sophie and Wallace were sent home.

Following the latest dumping, this week will see a massive shake up as Casa Amor returns.

The now traditional twist will see the remaining Girls and Boys split up with one group heading to another villa which will be full of temptation in the form of a gorgeous bunch of new Islanders.

Meanwhile, the Islanders left in the Main Villa will also welcome a new set of sexy singletons, all ready to catch their eyes - will heads be turned?

Six brand new male Islanders will join the current girls in the main villa while the original boys will move to Casa Amor with six brand new female bombshells.

> Love Island 2020 contestants: Meet twelve new Islanders joining for Casa Amor.

Love Island 2020 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2.

Alongside the main show, spin-off series Aftersun airs at 10PM on Monday nights hosted by Laura Whitmore.