Love Island 2020 contestants: Meet the new Casa Amor Islanders

Twelve brand new contestants are set to enter the Love Island 2020 villa: Meet the newbies here.

The now traditional twist will see the Girls and Boys split with one group heading to a brand new second villa which will be full of temptation in the form of a gorgeous bunch of brand new bombshells.

Meanwhile, the Islanders left in the Main Villa will welcome a new set of sexy singletons, all ready to catch their eyes... and feelings.

Six brand new male Islanders will join the current girls in the main villa while the original boys will move to Casa Amor with six brand new female bombshells.

Will heads be turned?

Meet the new Love Island contestants below...

The girls

Jade Affleck Jade Affleck

25-year-old sales professional from Yarm

She says: "I’m fun, feisty and ready to meet someone perfect to take home to my mum and dad. My family’s seal of approval is very important to me."

Ideal man: "He has to be funny, have nice teeth and make me laugh. That’s all I ask for."

Has her eye on: Luke M, Finley and Callum.

Priscilla Anyabu Priscilla Anyabu

25-year-old model and operations manager from Battersea

She says: "My personality and my spirit and I think I look good. I’ve got likability, it’s easy for me to meet and get on with new people."

Ideal man: "I don’t have a type but I like a built physique, muscular, tall, a nice smile and good teeth! And a warming spirit. They have to have good manners too."

Has her eye on: Mike, Nas and Luke M.

Jamie McCann Jamie McCann

24-year-old eyelash technician from North Ayrshire

She says: "I’m really outgoing and a bit extra. I like to have fun so I’ll be in amongst the action in the Villa. I’m a relationship person, I fall in love hard so if I meet someone in there who I really like I will end up falling in love with them."

Ideal man: "I’ve got a lot that I look for in a guy. They need to have nice eyes because I want my future kids to have nice eyes! My ideal man would be someone who is not afraid to tell me how they feel and be really loving and romantic."

Has her eye on: Wallace and Callum.

Molly Smith Molly Smith

25-year-old model from Manchester

She says: "I’m really nice and easy to get on with. I’ll get along with everyone. I come across quite sweet and innocent, so I’m really sociable. But I’m not your typical girl next door - I’m not going to stand back and I do usually get what I want."

Ideal man: "I like somebody who is confident and honest. I’ve been going for boys, I need more of a man. Someone who has got a bit of something about them. I want someone to look after me, not me looking after them. Someone a bit more mature."

Has her eye on: Luke M

Eva Zapico Eva Zapico

21-year-old recruitment consultant from Bromley

She says: "I’m up for a laugh, I have good banter and I’m looking for love!"

Ideal man: "I like someone with a rugby physique, tall, funny, confident, a real alpha male. I like the leader of the gang. And I don’t want someone who is sensitive - I’m not sensitive at all."

Has her eye on: Mike and Nas

Natalia Zoppa Natalia Zoppa

20-year-old student and club promoter from Manchester

She says: "I’m bubbly, a bit weird sometimes and I like to make people laugh."

Ideal man: "I love kind eyes, I think eyes are very important in a person. I like a hairy man and I like a beard! And guys who are mysterious."

Has her eye on: Callum, Finn, Luke M

The boys

Biggs Chris Biggs Chris

27-year-old car body repair specialist from Glasgow

He says: "I’m a goofy, funny guy. I’m all about being funny and bringing a funny vibe. A sexy, funny vibe of course..."

Ideal woman: "You have to be funny and happy. I’m happy 24/7 so I need someone like that, too."

Has his eye on: Sophie, Rebecca and Jess

George Day George Day

27-year-old estate agent from Southampton

He says: "With me it’s all about the face and looks, I’m definitely going to go into Love Island and turn heads. I’m pristine, my hair, beard, tan, teeth and my style is spicy. I’ve got confidence too. I know there’ll be competition but I back myself."

Ideal woman: "It’s all about her having a good personality, you have to get on and have that connection. I also love an accent and good teeth are important too. It’s the first thing I look at, I’m drawn to the mouth. I’m not a dentist, but I should have been!"

Has his eye on: Paige, Siannise, Jess and Demi

Alexi Eraclides Alexi Eraclides

23-year-old butler in the buff from Essex

He says: "I’m a confident, outgoing guy. I’m single and looking to find someone plus I’m positive and chatty."

Ideal woman: "I want someone funny, fit and flirty. Attraction is important to me but also I like someone who is not stuck up or too timid because I’m quite outgoing. I want someone to bounce off."

Has his eye on: Shaughna, Demi, Jess

Josh Kempton Josh Kempton

21-year-old model from Surrey

He says: "I’m the perfect balance of fun and serious. I’m obviously going in for one thing - to find someone - but I want to have a laugh at the same time."

Ideal woman: "I’m looking for someone naturally beautiful. If you’re naturally beautiful you tend to be kind-hearted. Good eye contact is important as well. They need to make me laugh otherwise I’ll get bored."

Has his eye on: Rebbeca, Sophie and Jess

Ched Uzor Ched Uzor

23-year-old scaffolder from Suffolk

He says: "I’m a cheeky and chilled guy. I’ve got a lot to offer to the Islanders. I’m going to go in there and tell everyone how it is. I’m a lot of fun as well!"

Ideal woman: "Someone ambitious and driven. I want to meet someone kind and who can give banter as well as take it."

Has his eye on: Rebecca, Sophie, Siannise

Jordan Waobikeze Jordan Waobikeze

24-year-old administrator from London

He says: "I’m going to bring energy and fun to the villa. I’m cheeky but I always tell the truth, I say things as I see them and I’m hoping I can find someone to take home to my mum. My family’s seal of approval is very important. I’ve been single for a year and a half so I’m looking for love."

Ideal woman: "I want someone who is on the same wavelength with my banter and my chat. I want someone with a good sense of humour and someone who is positive all the time. I want someone intelligent too."

Has his eye on: All of them

Love Island 2020 airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2.