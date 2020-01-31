Luke Mabbott and Mike Boateng go head to head on Love Island 2020 tonight over Jess Gale.

Recent addition to the villa Luke is currently coupled up with Jess but Mike has been making a move on her since Leanne Amaning's exit.

On tonight’s Love Island Mike wants to have a word with Luke M after he interrupted his chat with Jess last night.

Mike begins: “That was a bit frosty.”

Luke M replies: “There’s only so much you can take. I know you’re going to talk to her, but pulling her so much today…”

Mike hits back: “Have I? Or has she just gravitated towards me?

“You came up mid conversation, sat down interrupted and then grabbed her. Fair enough my arm was around her, the girl was cold. You didn’t provide a jacket for her, Mr Gentleman.”

Mike adds: “Naturally she’ll pick me because I’m more of her type.”

And he says to Luke M: “To me it seems you’re a bit insecure.”

Luke M replies: “Let’s let this run its natural course.

“I know you’re going to chat to her and stuff. We’ll just have to see how it pans out.”

As the boys chat, Jess reveals her feelings to the girls.

She explains: “I think I could fancy Luke. I think I want to fancy Luke. I’m happy with him and I like the way things are going and I’m hopeful that things are going to go well.

Jess adds: “I need to give it more time. Now, my doubts with Luke could potentially push me towards Mike.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Elsewhere tonight, the Islanders are set their latest challenge as they play 'OKTOBERSESH'.

A text sent to the villa reads: “Islanders it’s time to sort the weiners from the losers in today’s couples challenge OKTOBERSESH! #pitchperfect #sillysausages”

Shaughna jokes: “I think there’s going to be a lot of sausage flying about… I don’t want to say it’s my calling in life!”