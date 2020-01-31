The Love Island 2020 couples are forced to turn on each other in tonight's show.

Fresh from the latest elimination, more couples face being dumped from the villa over the weekend.

In this evening's episode, The Islanders are faced with a tough decision.

They receive a text explaining that they need to vote for the two couples that they think are the least compatible. They’re warned that those couples who receive the most votes will be at risk of being dumped from the Island.

The couples struggle with the decision, with some debating whether or not to try and vote tactically.

For Wallace and Rebecca it’s about trying to stay in the Villa and meet new people, for Luke M it’s a chance to try and remove Mike from his love triangle, while others worry about sending their friends home.

But Jess seems to have the hardest decision when pushed to choose whether to vote for Mike and Sophie or not.

Who will be left at risk?

Ahead of the vote, Rebecca and Wallace discuss the lack of spark in their coupling.

Wallace says: “I’ve been trying to get to know you. There’s not a spark there. I don’t want to be fake and force it.”

Rebecca agrees admitting: “I don’t think there’s anything coming from it. We both gave it a chance. There’s no connection there at all.”

But where does this leave them in the Villa?

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Elsewhere in this evening's episode, Luke Mabbott and Mike Boateng face off over Jess Gale.

Also tonight, the Islanders are set their latest challenge as they play 'OKTOBERSESH'.

They face three rounds: First up, the boys must throw beer from their stein into those the girls are holding. The couple with the least liquid at the end is out.

Next up, the girls must toss pretzels, with the hope of hooking them onto poles tied at the boys’ waists. Those with the least hooked on at the end are out.

And finally, for those who’ve made it to the final, they must hold sausages between their mouths and roll on their sides together to the other end of the course. First to complete all of their weiners wins.