Four couples face the axe from Love Island 2020 after the Islanders were forced to turn on each other.

Fresh from the latest elimination, more couples face being dumped from the villa over the weekend.

In Friday evening's episode, The Islanders were faced with a tough decision.

They received a text explaining that they needed to vote for the two couples that they think are the least compatible. They were warned that the couples who receive the most votes will be at risk of being dumped from the Island.

The couples struggled with the decision, with some debating whether or not to try and vote tactically.

For Wallace and Rebecca it was about trying to stay in the Villa and meet new people, for Luke M it was a chance to try and remove Mike from his love triangle, while others worried about sending their friends home.

In the end, four couples found themselves with the most votes: Rebecca Gormley & Wallace Wilson, Jess Gale & Luke Mabbott, Siânnise Fudge & Luke Trotman and Sophie Piper & Mike Boateng.

At the end of the episode, viewers were given the chance to vote for their favourites of the four at risk couples.

Those who get the fewest votes from the public will risk being dumped fro the island.

The results will be unveiled in Sunday night's show.

Elsewhere in tonight's episode of Love Island, ITV2 finally confirmed that Casa Amor is back - and set to return to our screens next week.

The anticipated twist will see the Girls and Boys split as one group will move into a brand new Cape Town Casa Amor which will be full of temptation in the form of a gorgeous bunch of brand new bombshells.

Meanwhile, the Islanders left in the Main Villa will welcome a new set of sexy singletons, all ready to catch their eyes... and feelings.

Whose heads will be turned?

Love Island 2020 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2.

Saturday night will see the weekly Unseen Bits intalment.

Alongside the main show, spin-off series Aftersun airs at 10PM on Monday nights hosted by Laura Whitmore.