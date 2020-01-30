Love Island 'to add six new girls and six new boys in Casa Amor twist'

Love Island 2020 bosses are reportedly going to shake up the show with a Casa Amor style twist.

The first ever winter series of Love Island is set for a bombshell twist this weekend.

Six new girls and a six new guys are set to enter the show as the original Islanders are split between two villas.

According to The Sun newspaper, the current boys will move into a second villa joined by six new female Islanders.

Meanwhile, the girls will stay in the main villa where six new boys will make their entrance.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Bosses are determined to cause a real stir this year with Casa Amor and have drafted in the sexiest singles yet.

“The new Cape Town Casa Amor is just a short distance away from the main villa and as the girls and boys split, there’ll be tons of temptation in the form of gorgeous bombshells hoping to turn heads."

They added: "The decor will feature phrases from this year’s series such as ‘Shoot Your Shot’ and ‘Trust In Your Sauce’ written on the walls.”

The Casa Amor twist was first introduced in the 2017 summer's series and has become a regular part of the show as couples put through the ultimate test of loyalty.

The current couples are: Finley Tapp and Paige Turley, Luke Trotman and Siânnise Fudge, Callum Jones and Shaughna Phillips, Luke Mabbott and Jess Gale, Wallace Wilson and Rebecca Gormley, Nas Majeed and Demi Jones and Mike Boateng and Sophie Piper.

However in tonight's show, Mike revealed his feelings for Jess.

Following the latest recoupling, he pulled Jess for a chat and confessed: “Had it been me that was able to pick first I would have picked you.”

He adds: “I’m a little bit upset I didn’t get it my way. But I’m not going to let it stop me getting to know you.”

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2.

Alongside the main show, Laura Whitmore hosts spin-off After Sun on Mondays at 10PM.