Demi Jones and Nas Majeed share a first kiss on Love Island 2020 tonight.

Things have turned a corner for unlucky in love Nas ever since new girl Demi walked in.

The pair have instantly clicked and officially coupled up in last night's latest recoupling.

Fresh from coupling up, in tonight's episode, Nas and Demi take themselves away from their fellow Islanders and get cosy.

As Demi tells Nas she’s not interested in getting to know anyone else, the pair share their first kiss.

Elsewhere tonight, recently single Mike Boateng is continuing to graft.

Mike found himself dumped by Leanne Amaning earlier this week but had all the power in last night's recoupling.

He chose to couple up with Sophie Piper, sending Leanne home.

However it appears as though he doesn't plan on pursuing Sophie.

He tells Jess, coupled up with Luke Mabbott, in this evenings episode: “Had it been me that was able to pick first I would have picked you.”

He adds: “I’m a little bit upset I didn’t get it my way. But I’m not going to let it stop me getting to know you.”

Jess says: “Actions speak louder than words. In order for me to know or be with someone other than Luke, you need to show me.”

Mike adds: “I definitely see us going somewhere. I’ll show you.”

But Jess seems suspicious: “I know that if this hadn’t happened with Leanne, you wouldn’t be saying it.”

Mike replies: “Everything happens for a reason. This might have been the kick up the bum to get to where I’m supposed to be.”

Jess admits: “I’m not sure whether you’re being genuine… your head’s all over the place.”

Later Luke M tells Jess that he doesn’t think she can trust Mike “as far as you can throw him”.

How far will Mike go to make his intentions clear and will Jess stay loyal?

Love Island 2020 airs at 9PM tonight on ITV2.