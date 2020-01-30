Love Island's Shaughna Phillips and Sophie Piper clash after recoupling

Shaughna Phillips and Sophie Piper clash on Love Island 2020 tonight following the latest elimination.

It was Leanne who left Love Island last night after the latest recoupling left her single.

On tonight’s Love Island Shaughna and Sophie discuss the results of the recoupling.

Shaughna asks Sophie if she’s done with recently dumped Connor, after being so keen to stay in the Villa in the recent Recoupling.

Sophie says: “I sort of expected to go tonight.

“[But] with the whole Connor situation, if we’ve got that connection that we’ve built up, it won’t go if I’m in here. If someone walks in and I think I would have a better connection with them than I would Connor, then I could possibly get to know them.

"Until that happens, or if that happens, I’m just going to enjoy whatever happens in here and go with the flow.”

Shaughna then speaks about any pressure Nas could have felt to save Sophie as a friend, rather than follow his heart and couple up with new girl Demi.

Shaughna says: “I would have felt terrible seeing Demi go as she hasn’t even started her journey, compared to you who has started it, got what you wanted… I would have felt bad on Nas.”

Sophie replies: “But Nas was never forced into a position.”

Shaughna adds: “I hope he wasn’t.”

Sophie insists: “He wasn’t at all.”

Shaughna notes: “Good, as that would have been unfair.”

Things rumble on in the morning, with Sophie admitting: “Shaughna’s been so rude. I thought last night, ‘Wow you’ve made me feel so uncomfortable’.”

Will they be able to put this behind them?

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Meanwhile, Leanne has spoke out after her Love Island exit.

She said of the recoupling result: “I was 100 per cent expecting it. I just knew I was going home.”