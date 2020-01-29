One girl has left Love Island 2020 in tonight's results - SPOILER.

Earlier this week Connor Durman was given the boot after a new twist saw the other Islanders having to decide between him and Sophie Piper to stay.

Tonight saw another elimination and this time the boys were in charge.

The Islanders were in the party spirit this evening, but their evening of dancing was interrupted when Luke M receives a text announcing a shock Recoupling.

It read: “Islanders, tonight there will be a Recoupling. The boys will choose who they want to couple up with, the girl not picked will be dumped from the Island #nogirlcode #getgraftingorgohome”

Love Island 2020 results

It was Leanne Amaning who left Love Island 2020 in tonight's results after she was left single in the recoupling.

Here's how the couplings panned out...

Finley Tapp recoupled up with Paige Turley.

Luke Trotman coupled up with Siânnise Fudge. He was previously coupled up with Rebecca Gormley.

Callum Jones recoupled up with Shaughna Phillips.

Luke Mabbott recoupled up with Jess Gale.

New boy Wallace Wilson coupled up with Rebecca.

Nas Majeed coupled up with new girl Demi Jones. Nas was previously coupled up with Siânnise.

Mike Boateng coupled up with Sophie Piper. Mike was previously coupled up with Leanne.

Leanne, who had been coupled up with Mike, was therefore left single and was dump from the villa.

Her exit followed dumping Mike just a day ago after the pair had been coupled up since the first week.

Leanne told the beach hut: "You know when something's just not right so me and Mike are over."

Mike admitted he was "upset" but conceded: "You can't force something that isn't there."

Love Island continues Sunday-Friday nights at 9PM on ITV2.

On Saturday nights you can watch Unseen Bits while spin-off After Sun is at 10PM on Mondays live in London with host Laura Whitmore.

As always you can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub.