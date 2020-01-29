Leanne Amaning has spoken out after her surprise exit from Love Island 2020 on Wednesday.

It was Leanne who left Love Island tonight after the latest recoupling left her single.

Leanne's exit followed her dumping Mike Boateng just a day ago having been coupled up since the first week.

After leaving the villa, Leanne said today: “Me and Mike, we didn’t work. I feel he’s justified in what he did by picking Sophie. That’s a big thing to do – it’s a bold move to make.

“But I feel like he’s disregarded the two weeks we spent together and I feel like sending me home was a bit of a kick in the teeth, but it might also be my karma for dumping him…

"Beforehand, we had a good connection as friends, I would have thought he would have had that loyalty with me more. But he can crack on and I’m happy for him, I want him to be happy.”

She said of the recoupling result: “I was 100 per cent expecting it. I just knew I was going home.”

As for Mike's chances with Sophie, Leanne reacted: “Oh, be serious… There’s absolutely no way! I think they’re just good friends and they’re in a friendship couple.”

Asked which couple she wanted to win, Leanne replied: “I would love for Jess and Luke M to win. I love Jess and Luke M!

"I feel like he’s one of my closest friends in there – together they’re amazing. And Siânnise and Luke T, I’ve got a lot of love for both of them. Paige and Finn, too! There’s a lot of strong couples in there!”

Meanwhile, Leanne said she wanted to return to the villa.

She said: “100 per cent! I’ve still got things to say in there. I would 100 per cent go back in.”

Love Island 2020 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2.