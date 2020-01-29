Paige Turley and Finley Tapp become the first couple to spend a night in the hideaway on Love Island 2020 tonight.

In this evening's episode, the Islanders learn that The Hideaway will be open for one lucky couple to get some much-wanted alone time.

And after the Islanders deliberate, it’s decided that Paige and Finn should get to spend the night in there.

Paige admits: “We’re the first couple in The Hideaway, it’ll be nice to have a cuddle and a chill. It’s exciting.”

Finn says: “The nice evening just turned even better.”

While, Paige and Finn get loved up in private, Mike Boateng finds himself single and ready to mingle.

Now he’s no longer in a romantic couple with Leanne, Mike is considering his options.

“I am going to crack on," he tells the lads. "My feelings for Leanne were real. When I feel like the time is right, potentially there could be people in here already that I might be looking at…

"I feel like me and Jess got on a lot. And I kind of blocked that off. Also, I never really gave Rebecca a chance. I’ve not been able to speak to her at all. And then there’s one more person… Sophie.

He adds: “It’s a sticky one. We all love Connor. But in terms of attraction, I can’t lie, she’s a beautiful girl.”

Mike later tells the Beach Hut: “I would like to get to know more about Sophie if the opportunity comes to kind of explore that a bit more then I’ll definitely be open to taking it.”

Meanwhile, Leanne admits she’s missing his company.

Speaking to Jess, Leanne says: “It’s so weird.”

Jess asks: “Do you ever want him back?”

Leanne replies: “I don’t feel like I want him back. I miss the company. It’s always nice to have someone there. Everyone’s in their couples. I was fine… and then you know when it just randomly hits you?”

But how will Leanne feel when she sees Mike talking to other girls in the Villa…

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM.