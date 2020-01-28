Love Island 2020: One girl faces the axe in next recoupling

One girl is set to be dumped from the Love Island 2020 villa in another recoupling.

The latest twist saw Connor Durman given the boot after a cruel twist saw the Islanders having to decide between him and Sophie Piper to stay.

Now another elimination is on the horizon and this time the girls are at risk.

Tomorrow night (Wednesday, January 29) will see another recoupling where the boys are in charge and get to choose to couple up with.

The one girl not picked and left single will be dumped from the Island.

As things stand, here are the official couples...

Current Love Island 2020 couples

Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones

Rebecca Gormley and Luke Trotman

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp

Jess Gale and Luke Mabbott

Siânnise Fudge and Nas Majeed.

Sophie Piper is currently single after Connor's exit while new Islanders Demi Jones and Wallace Wilson have yet to couple up.

Unofficially however things are a lot more complicated.

In tonight's Love Island, Leanne called things off with Mike while Luke T confessed his feelings for Siânnise despite being coupled up with Rebecca.

Nas has been getting to know new girl Demi and a teaser for Wednesday's show revealed Mike flirting with Sophie after breaking up with Leanne.

Who will the boys pick to couple up with and which unlucky girl will be heading home?

Love Island continues Sunday-Friday nights at 9PM on ITV2.

On Saturday nights you can watch Unseen Bits while spin-off After Sun is at 10PM on Mondays live in London with host Laura Whitmore.

As always you can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub.