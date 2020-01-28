The Siânnise Fudge, Luke Trotman and Rebecca Gormley love triangle comes to a head tonight.

There's been tension between Siânnise and Rebecca ever since the latter chose Luke T at the latest recoupling.

Siânnise made it clear she wasn't happy with Rebecca's choice and the pair clashed in a bitter row on Sunday night.

While they had made up by Monday, tonight it flares up again as Luke T makes an admission to Siânnise.

After she goes on a date with Wallace, Siânnise finds herself pulled for a chat by Luke T after the newbie made his intentions clear he’s keen on the Bristol lass.

Siânnise tells Luke T of Wallace: “It was a good date. What’s wrong?”

Luke T admits: “It’s just bad timing. I was sort of ready to make a decision, just to sort of let Rebecca know that I was leaning more towards you. I’m ready to give 100 per cent to one person.”

Meanwhile, Rebecca is fed up of being in a love triangle with Luke T and Siânnise saying in the Beach Hut: “I know what I want and being second best is not what I’ve come in the villa for. I just need to know what the crack is.”

And Rebecca tells Leanne: “When me and Siânnise spoke, it was all about ‘girl code this, girl code that’ and ‘You should have been straight, if you’d made her aware’.

"She’s not making me aware about it now… I feel like I’m being taken for a mug.”

But who will be making up and who will be breaking up?

Love Island is back at 9PM tonight on ITV2.

Together with the main show, spin-off series Aftersun airs at 10PM on Monday nights hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.