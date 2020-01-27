Love Island 2020: Connor Durman speaks out after his exit from the villa

Connor Durman has spoken out after being dumped from Love Island 2020.

In the results of Monday's elimination, Connor found himself in danger with Sophie Piper after the couple received the fewest public votes.

There was a big twist however as host Laura Whitmore told the other Islanders they'd have to pick one of them to go.

In tonight's episode, it was revealed that they chose to save Sophie leaving Connor dumped from the Island.

Following his exit, Connor said today of his time on the show: “Unbelievable, more than I ever expected. I made so many memories, got so many mates. It was amazing, I enjoyed it so much.”

He said of his feelings for Sophie: “It was quite natural and nothing felt forced. We were just laughing all the time, we’d just sit there laughing for no reason, even when we weren’t talking.

“We definitely had that instant chemistry when we first met. I did have butterflies, she made me a bit nervous and that was a good nervous, obviously I really liked her. I haven’t had that for ages.”

When it came to his exit, Connor said he expected to be sent home ahead of Sophie.

“I thought they would [save Sophie]. They know how much I liked Sophie and that my head wouldn’t have turned," Connor explained.

Sophie opted to stay in the villa and Connor admitted: “It’s still early on in the Villa. Her head could be turned. I want her to enjoy the experience. It’s a once in a lifetime thing. I wouldn’t have any grudges against her. I do just want her to be happy...

“I wouldn’t want her second guessing things and regretting anything. Whatever she does, I’m happy for her.”

But for now, Connor added: “I will wait for her. I’m in no rush to meet someone else.”

