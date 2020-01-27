It seems as though it could all be over for Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng in tonight's Love Island.

In this evening's show there's a shock exit as Islanders decide whether to dump either Sophie Piper or Connor Durman.

Following the result of the dumping, Leanne admits it’s rattled her.

Leanne - who has been coupled up with Mike - tells the other islanders: “I’m not wasting anymore time. I’m not.

"If I’m not feeling something, I’m not feeling something.”

In the Beach Hut she says: “Tonight has really kicked me up the bum and shown me that you can go home at any minute. I think it’s really put a lot of things in perspective.”

Will she speak to Mike about how she’s feeling?

Meanwhile, Siânnise Fudge is in the mood for pulling people for a chat, as she asks Rebecca Gormley to speak in order to draw a line under their issues.

Elsewhere in tonight's show, there's a brand new challenge to take the Islanders' minders off the latest dumping.

ITV2 tease: "Nothing says romance like passing food between your mouths, right? At least that’s what the Islanders are tasked with doing in tonight’s challenge, Getting Trollied."

For Rebecca and Luke T the challenge allows them to share their first kiss. But with cold baked beans involved, it’s not quite the romantic smooch either would have intended…

But it’s a competition after all - so who will come out on top in this foodie test?

However the day isn't over for the group.

Later, as the Islanders muse on the dumping and task, Nas announces that he’s got a text.

It reads: “Islanders, tonight one new girl and one new boy will be entering the villa. Each new arrival has chosen one Islander to prepare their starter, one to prepare their main course and one to prepare their dessert #dishydates #eatingisnotcheating #haveyourcakeandeatit.”

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.