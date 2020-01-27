Love Island 2020: Meet new Islanders Demi Jones and Wallace Wilson

Love Island 2020 introduced two new Islanders tonight Meet Demi Jones and Wallace Wilson here.

Fresh from another dumping, tonight a surprise text arrived in the villa.

It read: “Islanders, tonight one new girl and one new boy will be entering the villa. Each new arrival has chosen one Islander to prepare their starter, one to prepare their main course and one to prepare their dessert #dishydates #eatingisnotcheating #haveyourcakeandeatit.”

Get to know the new bombshells, Demi and Wallace, below...

Demi Jones

21-year-old style advisor at a boutique from Portsmouth

Instagram username: @demijones1 | Twitter username: @Demi_Jones1

Says Demi: "I think when boys see me they go for my looks and don’t want to get to know me on a deeper level. Whereas I like to think I’ve got a bit of personality to go with it – I’m bubbly and fun."

Asked to describe her ideal man, Demi replies: "Someone macho and mature. Someone sexy! I like cheekiness, also at the same time they’ve got to make me laugh."

With her eyes on Nas and Finn, Demi adds: "I’m not going to beat around the bush. If I’m coupled up with someone I’m not happy with and if there’s someone I vibe with, I will have to say something, I’ll have to get my feelings across...

"If I started falling for someone that a girl had feelings for or had a thing with in the past, I’d have to be honest and not be all sly about it."

Wallace Wilson

24-year-old personal trainer from Inverness

Instagram username: @wallacewilson1

Says Wallace: "I’ve got the perfect balance between competitiveness, humour and energy. I’ve got a positive mentality and I’m really open-minded."

Asked to describe his ideal woman, he says: "Someone ambitious, athletic and confident.... I’ve got my eyes on three different girls, Paige, Siânnise and Sophie."

Wallace adds: "I think with boy code, as long as you have a conversation first with the guy then it’s open for whatever you want to do.

"I think stepping on toes is life isn’t it, it’s just what happens, you’ve got to look after number one."

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2 at 9PM.

Alongside the main show, spin-off After Sun airs at 10PM on Mondays with host Laura Whitmore.