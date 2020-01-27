Love Island spoiler: One Islander is dumped before two newbies arrive

One Islander gets dumped from Love Island 2020 tonight - before two newbies burst through the doors.

On Sunday night the results of the latest public vote left one couple in danger.

Viewers were able to vote for Leanne Amaning & Mike Boateng, Shaughna Phillips & Callum Jones, Sophie Piper & Connor Durman, Paige Turley & Finley Tapp and Siânnise Fudge & Nas Majeed.

Couples Jess Gale & Luke Mabbott and Rebecca Gormley & Luke Trotman were both immune from the vote due to the two Lukes being new to the villa.

Host Laura Whitmore dropped by the villa as she announced that Sophie & Conor had the fewest votes.

In a shock twist, Laura then revealed that it'd be up to the Islanders to pick which one of the two would go.

Tonight’s Love Island sees the Islanders decide whether to dump Sophie or Connor from the Villa.

Host Laura asks the safe Islanders to deliberate about who they’ll save.

Paige admits: “Either way the villa loses.”

Siânnise says: “We need to make the right decision for the right reasons” as Mike adds: “We’ve got to come to a vote.”

And it’s Mike who explains the group’s reasonings at the fire pit, before revealing who they’ve chosen to save and who must leave.

Later, as the Islanders muse on the day’s twist, Nas announces he’s got a text.

It reads: “Islanders, tonight one new girl and one new boy will be entering the villa. Each new arrival has chosen one Islander to prepare their starter, one to prepare their main course and one to prepare their dessert #dishydates #eatingisnotcheating #haveyourcakeandeatit.”

The two newbies are 21-year-old Demi Jones, a style advisor at a boutique from Portsmouth, and 24-year-old Wallace Wilson personal trainer from Inverness.

Who will the new bombshells choose to woo on their dinner dates?

Love Island 2020 continues at 9PM tonight on ITV2.