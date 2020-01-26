Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones head out on their first date in tonight's Love Island.

The pair have been coupled up since the first week of the show.

This evening, they leave the villa to head to a beach to spend some time alone and discuss how things are going between them.

Shaughna admits: “This is my best first date – for sure.”

Callum says: “The hiccups have happened early on. The more time goes on, the easier and better it is [between us].”

“I’m enjoying it at the minute. You are funny. You’re easy going, you’re easy to talk to, it’s just easy. You’re pretty as well, how can I forget? This might be the first of many dates…”

And as the pair discuss their families, Callum tells Shaughna: “You’ll get to meet them one day hopefully.”

Another coupling hitting it off in tonight's episode are Jess Gale and Luke Mabbott.

The new couple celebrate being coupled up together after the fire pit antics in the latest recoupling.

Luke M tells Jess: “I think we’ve got a good thing going.”

The pair share a kiss.

However there's soon a shock for the Islanders as host Laura Whitmore makes an unannounced entrance into the Villa.

She tells the group: “Islanders, I guess you’re all wondering why I’m here… I’ve got some very important news for you all. The public have been voting for their favourite couple. The couple with the fewest votes risk being dumped.”

Laura lets Luke M and Luke T know that as new arrivals, they and the girls they are coupled up with - Jess and Rebecca - are safe and were not involved in the public vote.

But which other couples will be safe? And who will be at risk of being dumped from the Island?

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Elsewhere tonight, Siânnise and Rebecca clash over Luke T in the fallout from Friday's recoupling.