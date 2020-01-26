Siânnise Fudge and Rebecca Gormley clash over Luke Trotman in tonight's Love Island.

This evening sees Love Island 2020 continue with a new episode and no shortage of drama.

Last Friday's Recoupling didn’t go the way Siânnise had hoped, with Rebecca choosing new boy Luke T.

Having wanted to couple up with Luke T herself, this evening Siânnise pulls Rebecca for a chat to discuss the events around the fire pit.

Siânnise says: “If that was me, I would have made my intentions clear and then no one would have got upset. I’m a very girls’ girl, so that was a bit of a shock to me. [It’s happened] twice now.

"Connagh, obviously I was trying to get to know him. I felt you two had a better connection, so I left that alone and let you get on with it.

"And now obviously Luke T’s come in and I felt like I had a connection with him and it’s happened again… I would have preferred it if you’d been a bit upfront.”

Rebecca replies: “I know you’re saying girl code, I didn’t go out of my way to hurt anyone. You weren’t coupled up with him and I took him off you, you just had a date with him.”

Siânnise adds: “I completely get that. You can pick whoever you want. I just feel like you dealt with it the wrong way and you should have made your intentions clearer as then I wouldn’t have been upset.”

Rebecca says: “I know you want to find someone Siânnise. But we all want to find someone. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do.”

Siânnise replies: “I’m going to nip this in the bud now…. You enjoy your time.”

The following evening, Rebecca asks Siânnise for another chat saying: “I need to have a chat as I can’t stand this tension any longer.”

But as Siânnise asks why it’s taken Rebecca so long to pull her for a chat, and insists Rebecca has gone behind her back, will they be able to move on? And as other Islanders try to help resolve the situation, will that work, or will the tension rumble on..?

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Elsewhere tonight, Shaughna and Callum go on their first date and leave the villa to head to a beach to spend some time alone and discuss how things are going between them.

Meanwhile, New couple Jess and Luke M are celebrating being coupled up together after the fire pit antics.