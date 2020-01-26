Sophie Piper and Connor Durman face the axe from Love Island 2020 after a shock twist.

Fresh from the results of the latest elimination, another dumping looms.

Last Friday saw polls open via the Love Island app for viewers to vote for their favourite of the current official couples.

In tonight's (Sunday, January 26) episode, there was a shock for the Islanders as host Laura Whitmore arrived unannounced into the Villa.

She revealed: “Islanders, I guess you’re all wondering why I’m here… I’ve got some very important news for you all. The public have been voting for their favourite couple. The couple with the fewest votes risk being dumped.”

Laura announced that Sophie & Conor had received the fewest votes from viewers but only one of them would be going.

She then dropped the bombshell that it would be the other Islanders who had to decide which half of the pair should be dumped from the villa.

The results will be revealed in Monday's episode.

In the earlier vote, here are the official couples viewers could vote for...

Current Love Island 2020 couples

Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp

Siânnise Fudge and Nas Majeed.

Couples Jess Gale & Luke Mabbott and Rebecca Gormley & Luke Trotman were both immune from the vote due to the two Lukes being new to the villa.

The vote comes just after the latest elimination where Connagh Howard was dumped from the show.

Speaking about his exit this weekend, he said: “I feel like I’ve had a pretty good experience! Obviously, I didn’t find the right person for me, but I had a good time.”

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2.

Alongside the main show, spin-off series Aftersun airs at 10PM on Monday nights hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.