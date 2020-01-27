One more Islander has been dumped from Love Island 2020 tonight after a shock twist.

Fresh from the results of the latest elimination last Friday, another dumping loomed this evening.

Last week saw polls open for viewers to vote for their favourite of the current official couples. In yesterday's (Sunday, January 26) episode, there was a shock for the Islanders as host Laura Whitmore arrived unannounced into the Villa.

She revealed: “Islanders, I guess you’re all wondering why I’m here… I’ve got some very important news for you all. The public have been voting for their favourite couple. The couple with the fewest votes risk being dumped.”

Laura announced that Sophie & Conor had received the fewest votes from viewers but only one of them would be going with the other Islanders having to decide which half of the pair should be dumped from the villa.

Love Island 2020 results

In tonight's show (January 27) it was revealed that it was Connor Durman who had left Love Island after being chosen by the other Islanders to leave.

Mike delivered the group's decision: "We love both of them not just as friends but as family. Seeing either leave is a massive blow to us.

"We've decided to save this person because they bring a lot of energy to the villa and if they were to stay they would make the most of the opportunity... the Islander we'd like to save is... Sophie."

In the earlier public vote, viewers were able to vote for Leanne Amaning & Mike Boateng, Shaughna Phillips & Callum Jones, Sophie Piper & Connor Durman, Paige Turley & Finley Tapp and Siânnise Fudge & Nas Majeed.

Couples Jess Gale & Luke Mabbott and Rebecca Gormley & Luke Trotman were both immune from the vote due to the two Lukes being new to the villa.

The latest elimination comes just after Friday's dumping where Connagh Howard was booted from the show.

Speaking about his exit this weekend, he said: “I feel like I’ve had a pretty good experience! Obviously, I didn’t find the right person for me, but I had a good time.”

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2.

Alongside the main show, spin-off series Aftersun airs at 10PM on Monday nights hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.