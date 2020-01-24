Love Island couples face the axe as viewers vote for their favourite

More contestants face the axe from the Love Island 2020 villa.

Fresh from the results of Friday's elimination, another dumping looms over the weekend.

Tonight saw polls open via the Love Island app for viewers to vote for their favourite of the current official couples.

The pairs with the fewest votes are at risk of being kicked out of the villa.

The results of the vote and elimination will be revealed in Sunday night's episode.

Here are the official couples viewers could vote for...

Current Love Island 2019 couples

Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp

Siânnise Fudge and Nas Majeed.

Viewers were able to vote for their favourite couple for free via the official Love Island app up until 10:30PM on Friday, January 24.

Couples Jess Gale & Luke Mabbott and Rebecca Gormley & Luke Trotman were both immune from the vote due to the two Lukes being new to the villa.

The vote comes just after the latest elimination where Connagh Howard was dumped from the show.

Shortly after the arrival of the two new Lukes, a text arrive for the villa.

It revealed: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The girls will choose who they want to couple up with and the boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island #upyourgame #everymanforhimself”

There were some dramatic decisions that ultimately left Connagh single and becoming the first boy to be dumped from the villa.

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2.

Alongside the main show, spin-off series Aftersun airs at 10PM on Monday nights hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.