One boy has left the Love Island 2020 villa in tonight's results (January 24).

There was a shock recoupling this evening following the entrance of two new boys Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott.

In tonight's episode, Mike received a text with news of the night’s upcoming event.

It read: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The girls will choose who they want to couple up with and the boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island #upyourgame #everymanforhimself”

Love Island 2020 results

After the recoupling it was Connagh Howard who left Love Island in tonight's results.

He was left single after the girls were given the power to couple up with a boy of their choosing - here's how the recoupling went down...

Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman

Rebecca Gormley and Luke Trotman

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp

Jess Gale and Luke Mabbott

Siânnise Fudge and Nas Majeed.

Therefore, Connagh Howard was left single and was dumped from the villa.

When news of the recoupling first broke, the villa found itself full of tension.

Paige reacted: “Oh my god, somebody’s leaving! Someone’s going to go home tonight and it’s horrible to think it’s us who choose.”

Callum admitted: “I’m nervous to see what happens.”

Finn added: “I didn’t think I would be as bothered as I am today.”

Connagh confessed: “I’m really bothered.”

Before the recoupling, the two new Lukes got the chance to date some of the girls.

The pair weren’t in the Villa long before being whisked off on their first dates with Siânnise Fudge and Jess Gale after the public had been voting to pair them up.

But that was just the start for the newcomers.

When they returned to the villa, the Lukes receive a text this time inviting them to choose which girl to head out on a date with.

Luke M chose Paige to go on his next date with, while Luke T asked Leanne.

Love Island continues Sunday-Friday nights at 9PM on ITV2.

On Saturday nights you can watch Unseen Bits while spin-off After Sun is at 10PM on Mondays.