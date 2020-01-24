Love Island 2020 results see one boy dumped from the villa tonight

One boy leaves the Love Island 2020 villa in tonight's results.

There's a shock recoupling this evening following the entrance of two new boys Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott.

In tonight's episode, Mike receives a text with news of the night’s upcoming event.

It reads: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The girls will choose who they want to couple up with and the boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island #upyourgame #everymanforhimself”

Paige reacts: “Oh my god, somebody’s leaving! Someone’s going to go home tonight and it’s horrible to think it’s us who choose.”

And it seems there’s plenty of nerves around the Villa.

Callum admits: “I’m nervous to see what happens.”

Finn adds: “I didn’t think I would be as bothered as I am today.”

Connagh confesses: “I’m really bothered.”

As the girls decide which of the boys they want to couple up with, Rebecca says: “I just need to do what’s right for me.”

Have the new boys done enough to stay? What new couples will form? And which boy will leave? Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Before the recoupling, the two new Lukes get the chance to date some of the girls.

The pair weren’t in the Villa long before being whisked off on their first dates with Siânnise Fudge and Jess Gale after the public had been voting to pair them up.

But that's just the start for the newcomers.

When they return to the villa, the Lukes receive a text this time inviting them to choose which girl to head out on a date with.

Luke M says in the Beach Hut: “No one is married off in here, it’s been a couple of weeks, I’m going to get to know them, see where it leads and yeah, see if I can find something.”

He subsequently chooses Paige to go on his next date with, while Luke T asks Leanne.

Will heads be turned?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.