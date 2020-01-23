Love Island boys get hitched in latest challenge 'Lads Vegas'

The Love Island boys get hitched in tonight's latest episode of the ITV2 series.

In today’s challenge the Islanders head to ‘Lads Vegas’ where everything that happens there definitely doesn’t stay there.

Nas receives a text: "Boys, it's time to go big or go home and you can take on today's challenge, Lad's Vegas."

Kitted out in Elvis costumes, the boys dance their way over to the roulette wheel to perform for the girls as they shower them with money, which they need to try and catch.

Finn as Elvis in Lads Vegas challenge.

Islanders in Lads Vegas challenge.

Then it’s onto the show of strength machine before they select their chosen bride-to-be for a ‘Lads Vegas’ wedding… that’s if they can actually get up the slippery slide and reach the chapel.

Rebecca laughs: “My first proper challenge and I’m getting ‘wifed off’ already…”

Connagh teases: “A kiss last night and I had to put a ring on it this morning!”

Leanne jokes: “Yesterday I had a chat with Mike, let’s just take this slow, and then we’re getting married today.”

It’s up to the girls to choose their winner - so who will impress the most?

Elsewhere in tonight's show there's major drama as two new boys join the villa.

"Tonight two new boys will enter the villa and you're hosting welcome drinks," a text sent to the girls reads.

Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott make their entrance in typical dramatic Love Island style before another twist.

Jess in Lads Vegas challenge

Connagh and Rebecca in Lads Vegas challenge.

The Islanders are told viewers have been voting for which two girls they want to send on dates with the newbies - but who did the public choose?

Also tonight, Connagh puts Siânnise in the friend zone after kiss with Rebecca.

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Episodes air Sunday-Fridays at 9PM on ITV2 with Unseen Bits on Saturdays and spin-off After Sun at 10PM on Mondays.