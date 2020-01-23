Love Island 2020 spoiler: New boys enter and cause drama

Two new boys enter the Love Island 2020 villa tonight and immediately cause drama.

"Tonight two new boys will enter the villa and you're hosting welcome drinks," a text sent to the girls in this evening's show reads.

Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott make their entrance in typical dramatic slow-mo Love Island style.

Shaughna yells: “Siânnise - it’s operation get you a man!”

Rebecca admits: “I really like Connagh, but that’s not going to stop me getting to know two new boys.”

Connagh says in the Beach Hut: “This is what I’ve been dreading a bit – it’ll be interesting to see how I handle it.”

And as the boys watch on from the top deck of the Villa later that evening, Mike asks: “Has anyone actually had concrete reassurance [from their girls?]”

Connor replies: “No…”

Meanwhile, the girls are describing their ideal new boys to walk in, with Siânnise saying: “I want someone with a bit of swag!”

Jess says: “I just want someone tall, with darker features… I’m really excited.”

As Luke T and Luke M enter Siânnise admits her “heart is racing” while Connagh - who is looking on - admits “this is torture”.

Keen to get straight to the point, as the Islanders all gather around the fire pit, Luke T asks who is coupled up with whom.

Finn’s answer doesn’t quite hit the right note for Paige - leading to trouble.

And the night’s not over yet as both Lukes learn the public have been voting for them to go on dates.

So who has the public chosen and are any of the couples about to be tested…?

Elsewhere tonight, Connagh puts Siânnise in the friend zone after his kiss with Rebecca.

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Episodes air Sunday-Fridays at 9PM on ITV2 with Unseen Bits on Saturdays and spin-off After Sun at 10PM on Mondays.