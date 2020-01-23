Connagh Howard puts Siânnise Fudge firmly in the friend zone in tonight's episode of Love Island 2020.

It follows Connagh sharing a kiss with new girl Rebecca Gormley in last night's show.

Connagh and Rebecca are feeling giddy about their kiss on tonight’s instalment, but the lads make it clear Connagh needs to update Siânnise sooner rather than later.

It comes after Siânnise made her move on Connagh yesterday.

Finn advises: “I think do it as soon as, so she doesn’t hear if from someone else. I think that’s the best way forward.”

Connagh admits: “I’m trying to think of the best way of going about it.”

In the Beach Hut Connagh adds: “It’s never nice to tell someone that potentially does like you, ‘Oh by the way I have just sort of kissed someone else’. That’s not going to be nice to hear. The last thing I want to do is lead her on and not be truthful with her.”

Later, Connagh asks Siânnise for a chat at the bar and says of Rebecca: “She’s pretty much made it clear that she does like me. And I did say I’m quite attracted to her as well. I want to tell you and not be dishonest with you.”

Siânnise replies: “I’m glad you’ve come to talk to me and be honest.”

Connagh tells her: “I don’t want you to feel how I was with Sophie, not knowing.”

Siânnise says: “I’m glad you’re getting on well with Rebecca and that’s absolutely fine. I’m glad you’ve told me. I appreciate that.”

Connagh adds: “One other thing I do want to tell you, because I don’t want you to hear it from anyone else, we did share a little kiss.”

Siânnise reacts: “Oh OK. You’re entitled to get to know who you want to get to know. And if you feel you’ve got a connection with Rebecca then honestly go for it and I wish you all the best. Thanks for being honest.”

Connagh concludes: “You don’t deserve to be lied to, you’re a lovely girl.”

After the chat in the Beach Hut, Siânnise tells the camera: “He did this to me literally last week and he’s done it to me again. Have I got mug written on my forehead?

"But if you are going to keep doing this to me, I don’t want to bother with you anyway, so your loss hun.”

Love Island 2020 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.