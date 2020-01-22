Siânnise Fudge makes a move on Connagh Howard in tonight's episode of Love Island 2020.

In this evening's show, Rebecca Gormley reveals which boys she has her eye on as she chats with Connagh Howard.

The current islanders watch on awkwardly but Rebecca shows no signs of being bothered.

"I'm not going to mug myself and go with someone just to play it safe or whatever. I have to find my man, I have to find him," she tells the beach hut.

However, as Connagh is chatting with Rebecca at the fire pit, Leanne and Sophie encourage Siânnise to steal him away so she can lay her cards on the table.

"I'm just trying to remain positive. They're looking a bit cosy over there," says Siânnise.

"This is the perfect time to go up to him now while he's having a chat with Rebecca," Sophie tells her.

"You want to me to do it right now while those two are having a chat?" reacts Siânnise.

Sophie and Leanne encourage as Siânnise walks over to Connagh and Rebecca: "You've got this, you're a sexy girl, strut, strut, strut!"

Despite her initial nerves, Siânnise goes downstairs to get him and admits: “You have to just go for it, so I thought I’m going to give it a go!”

Will Siânnise get the kind of chat she wants, or has Connagh’s attention already been caught by new girl Rebecca?

Elsewhere tonight, Mike Boateng admits he's starting to have "tiny" doubts about Leanne Amaning.

While the pair had seemed to be the strongest of the current couples, this evening Mike hints things between them might not be as secure as they first appeared.

Discussing his time with Leanne with the boys, Mike is asked: “Have you got doubts?”

Mike admits: “Maybe a tiny bit.”

Later, Mike asks to speak to Leanne admitting: “I can’t really read you. I don’t know if I’m doing the right things…”

Love Island 2020 is back tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

The series airs Sunday-Fridays night with Unseen Bits on Saturday and spin-off show After Sun at 10PM.