Fresh from her dramatic entrance into the villa last night, Rebecca Gormley spills all on tonight's Love Island.

On this evening's episode, after keeping her feelings private, Rebecca opens up to Jess and Siânnise Fudge about which boys have caught her attention in the Villa.

Speaking of Callum Jones, Rebecca admits: “People can tell. He ticks all the boxes.”

Siânnise says: “He’s such a lovely boy. He’s a cheeky chap.”

Rebecca adds: “He’s my type.”

Given he’s coupled up with Shaughna Phillips, Jess Gale asks: “How do you feel about it with Shaughna, as she’s very keen?”

Siânnise adds: “My advice, if you’re feeling Callum is more me, I would probably just pull her for a chat, just let her know.”

But Rebecca says: “He’s one person, I’m feeling… and then Connagh. You know when you’re chatting to someone and it just flows naturally? He ticks all the boxes, we have things in common, he’s got nice eyes, he’s soft, he puts you at ease...

“And I had a really good chat with Finn. He’s got really nice eyes.”

Siânnise adds: “You have to go with your heart and that’s my advice to you. Be real and honest with yourself.”

Rebecca adds in the Beach Hut: “Speaking to Jess and Siannise, it made me feel a bit more confident. I’m not going to mug myself off and play it safe or whatever. I have to find my man. I have to find him.”

Later Rebecca pulls Finn for a private chat to ask where his head’s at and whether he could be tempted by a new arrival.

Finn, currently coupled up with Paige Turley, admits: “If a new girl was to come in who had an interest in me, then I would definitely see that through, get to know her. It would certainly be something I would have a look at.”

He adds: “I’m more than happy to get to know you and see where we go from there.”

Rebecca replies: “Yeah, I’m with you.”

Meanwhile, Paige tells Callum her thoughts on Finn talking to Rebecca: “If someone does come in here and give him any attention, his head would be ready to turn.”

And in the Beach Hut, she admits: “I’m playing it really cool with him. I’m like yeah, get to know her, find her really funny and find her hair so good looking… but I’m playing it cool.”

Love Island 2020 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.