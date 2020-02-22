Love Island 2020 contestants, cast and results from Season 6

Here's a run down of the Love Island 2020 contestants on the cast of Season 6 and results so far.

A sizzling time awaits for a brand new selection of singletons looking for love as the nation’s hottest conversation topic, Love Island, returns to for its first ever winter series.

Laura Whitmore hosts as Love Island 2020's villa welcoming a new generation of Islanders ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately relationships.

Iain Stirling returns with his inimitable take on all the island action as show narrator.

In the definitive game of love, every few days the islanders will have to couple up, with those not in a couple at risk of being dumped from the island - but with the path to true love littered with surprise bombshell arrivals and unexpected twists and turns, there’s never a dull moment in the islanders’ sunshine paradise.

Ultimately the public will decide their favourite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize, as they are crowned Love Island winners 2020.

Here's a recap of the current cast of Love Island 2020 contestants and who's left so far...

The girls

Siânnise Fudge - 25-year-old beauty consultant from Bristol

Jess Gale - 20-year-old students & VIP hostesses from London

Paige Turley - 22-year-old singer from West Lothian

Demi Jones - 21-year-old style advisor at a boutique from Portsmouth

Eliminated on Day 41: Priscilla Anyabu - 25-year-old model and operations manager from Battersea

Eliminated on Day 38: Molly Smith - 25-year-old model from Manchester

Eliminated on Day 38: Natalia Zoppa - 20-year-old student and club promoter from Manchester

Eliminated on Day 33: Shaughna Phillips - 25-year-old democratic services officer from London

Eliminated on Day 30: Rebecca Gormley - 21-year-old part-time model and carer from Newcastle

Eliminated on Day 30: Eva Zapico - 21-year-old recruitment consultant from Bromley

Eliminated on Day 26: Jade Affleck - 25-year-old sales professional from Yarm

Eliminated on Day 26: Jamie McCann - 24-year-old eyelash technician from North Ayrshire

Eliminated on Day 22: Sophie Piper - 21-year-old medical PA from Essex

Eliminated on Day 18: Leanne Amaning - 22-year-old customer service advisor from London

Eliminated on Day 6: Eve Gale - 20-year-old students & VIP hostesses from London

The boys

Finley Tapp - 20-year-old recruitment consultant from Milton Keynes.

Ched Uzor - 23-year-old scaffolder from Suffolk

Luke Trotman - 22-year-old semi-pro footballer and student from Luton

Luke Mabbott - 24-year-old heating engineer from Redcar

Eliminated on Day 41: Mike Boateng - 24-year-old police officer from London

Eliminated on Day 38: Callum Jones - 23-year-old scaffolder from Manchester

Eliminated on Day 38: Jamie Clayton - 28-year-old recruitment consultant from Edinburgh

Eliminated on Day 30: Jordan Waobikeze - 24-year-old administrator from London

Eliminated on Day 30: Nas Majeed - 23-year-old sports science graduate & builder from London

Eliminated on Day 26: Josh Kempton - 21-year-old model from Surrey

Eliminated on Day 26: Biggs Chris - 27-year-old car body repair specialist from Glasgow

Eliminated on Day 26: George Day - 27-year-old estate agent from Southampton

Eliminated on Day 26: Alexi Eraclides - 23-year-old butler in the buff from Essex

Eliminated on Day 22: Wallace Wilson - 24-year-old personal trainer from Inverness

Eliminated on Day 15: Connor Durman - 25-year-old coffee bean salesman from Brighton

Eliminated on Day 13: Connagh Howard - 27-year-old model from Cardiff

Left on Day 4: Ollie Williams - 23-year-old heir to the lanhydrock estate / land owner from Cornwall

Love Island 2020 will air on ITV2 and promises to be a hotbed of high drama, heartbreak, make ups and break ups.

Love Island Series 6 airs nightly at 9PM.

On Monday evenings at 10PM, Laura will get the exclusive reaction to all the dates, the dumpings and the dramas that follow in Love Island’s studio show Love Island: Aftersun.