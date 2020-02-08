Love Island 2020 final date: When will the winter series finish?

If you're wondering when Love Island 2020 finishes, here's all we know about the final date so far.

The Love Island 2020 final is nearing with Season 6 of the ITV2 show now past its half-way point

Again the show will conclude with a live final on ITV2 where the winner will be crowned.

Although the exact final date of Love Island has yet to be officially confirmed, it's understood the new winter series will run for six weeks.

That'd make the 2020 final date on or around Sunday, February 23.

In the final, the public crown their favourite couple before - based on past series - a twist decides who gets the prize money.

The top couple will individually decide whether they want to split or steal the money. If they both split, each will enjoy £25,000. If both steal, they'll get nothing but if one steals and one splits, the one who steals will get all £50,000 for themselves.

As for who will win, bookies report that currently Finley & Paige are the ones to beat following the Casa Amor drama.

Shaughna Phillips and Demi Jones were both left single in an intense recoupling after the main villa and Casa Amor reunited on Thursday.

Callum’s head was turned in Casa Amor as soon as he saw new girl Molly, but fans of the show were left heartbroken for Londoner Shaughna as her beau Callum arrived back hand in hand with Molly, meaning Shaughna was dumped.

Finley and Paige have strengthened their grip on favouritism as they have moved into 11/10 from 7/4 making them the shortest priced favourites that bookmakers Boylesports have had so far in this new series of Love Island.

They were one of just two couples to survive the dreaded Casa Amor and could go a long way. Luke T also remained faithful to Siannise and they are now 11/4 second favourites, trimmed from 4/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Shaughna was coupled up with Callum since the start of the series and she feared he would return with another girl. Her premonitions were correct and now Callum and Molly have gone 7/1 from 10/1 to become the winning couple.

"Finley and Paige remain the favourites and have shortened into 11/10 from 7/4.”

For now, Love Island 2020 continues Sunday-Friday nights on ITV.

You can also catch spin-off show After Sun on Mondays with host Laura Whitmore.