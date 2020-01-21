Shaughna Phillips confronts new girl Rebecca Gormley on Love Island 2020 tonight.

In this evenings episode, bombshell Rebecca sets about getting to know the boys on tonight’s Love Island, admitting she’s not going to hold back.

Speaking in the Beach Hut she says: “I’ve come in here to find someone. I’ve not come in here to mess about. I’m ready to go in there and step on people’s toes.”

Before joining the villa, Rebecca goes on dates with Callum Jones and Connor Durman in the Hideaway.

First up is Callum, who tells Rebecca: “You took me by surprise to be fair. My heart rate went right up. I was shaking honestly.”

Rebecca asks: “What did I do?”

Callum reveals: “Give me a kiss on the cheek. I wasn’t complaining. I was happy.”

As the date goes on, Rebecca tells Callum: “I am planning on taking at least one of their men. You’ve got to do what makes you happy, regardless of if you upset someone.”

In the Beach Hut, Shaughna - who is currently coupled up with Callum - says: “I’m obviously not feeling too great about Callum going on a date.”

She later adds: “Rebecca didn’t choose him – his heart chose her.”

And to Mike, Shaughna admits: “She’s stunning. She has the hair of a goddess… let’s hope for the best, prepare for the worst.”

Later, as Rebecca continues to get to know Callum around the Villa, Shaughna pulls her for a chat on the day beds.

Shaughna admits: “I’m a little bit stressed. I think I’d be weird if I wasn’t stressed over it… You do you, but don’t leave me in the dark.”

Rebecca replies: “I’m with you on that. See what happens… I don’t think I’d go for a guy if I didn’t think they liked me. I can’t help who I’m going to like. I can’t help the way that I’m going to feel.”

Shaughna says: “I’m a very open book and as long as I get that back, we’re cool.”

Rebecca responds: “I know I’m not giving a lot away at the minute, but it’s day one for me.”

Getting to know Connagh later, Rebecca remains mysterious: “I’m not going to tell people who I want or why I want them.”

She adds: “I feel like they’re threatened, absolutely.”

Connagh replies: “I don’t blame them.”

Rebecca says: “I’m not scared in the slightest. I’ve got to do what I need to do.”

Love Island 2020 continues at 9PM tonight on ITV2.