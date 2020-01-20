Love Island's latest bombshell Rebecca Gormley makes a dramatic entrance into the villa tonight.

Rebecca makes a surprise unannounced arrival as part of a new game.

Fresh from the first elimination and recoupling on Friday night, all of the Islanders are currently partnered up.

In tonight's show, the group are told time to dust off their dancing shoes and bring out their sassiest moves in tonight’s ‘Dirty Dancers’ challenge.

Each is hooked up to heart rate monitors as the Islanders compete in a dance-off to see who gets whose heart rate going the most.

And the fancy dress box has been well and truly rummaged, with the boys’ outfits ranging from lifeguard to cupid via a doctor. While the girls stunned in everything from angel outfits to sailors via a ringmaster.

It’s a tense wait as the Islanders wait to find out the results. Will Sophie’s heart have been raised by Connor, Connagh or another islander altogether? Will Callum’s have been raised for Shaughna, Leanne’s for Mike, Finn’s for Paige?

But there’s a twist in store as a new bombshell, Rebecca, arrives to give the lads one last dance.

She makes an immediate beeline for the boys, and even gives Mike a cheeky kiss.

How will her performance affect the outcome?

Elsewhere, tensions between Connagh Howard and Connor Durman over Sophie continue.

When Connagh makes breakfast for Sophie, Connor reacts: "Cheeky bugger! Can't believe it, but I saw the breakfast he made and it was dead, he got it completely wrong."

Meanwhile, before the night's challenge, Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning go on their first official date.

After a tease that it’ll be time to get ‘hands on’, they soon find themselves at a massage parlour.

You can watch a first look at tonight's Love Island in the teaser video above.

Love Island 2020 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Straight after at 10PM is spin-off After Sun with Laura Whitmore.