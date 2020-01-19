Fresh from the recoupling, the latest Love Island pairings are put to the test in tonight's show.

In this evening's episode, a text arrives at the villa for Leanne.

She reads it out to the group: "Islanders it's time to see how well you know your other half in tonight's couples challenge."

The Islanders get an insight into how well they really know each other tonight, as they’re tested on their knowledge of one another. If their answers match, they get a point.

From family members to star signs to favourite cocktails the Islanders set about trying to remember as much information about each other as they can.

In one round, the girls are asked "How many people has your boy slept with?"

With further questions ranging from relationship history to worst habits, will things get awkward if the wrong answers are given?

And will the couples that have been together the longest come out on top, or will the newer pairings give them a run for their money…

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, tension between the Islanders rise in the fallout of Friday's recoupling.

Eve Gale was the first Islander to leave the villa in last week's Love Island results after a dramatic recoupling.

You can watch a first look at tonight's Love Island in the teaser video below...

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Episodes air Sunday-Fridays with Unseen Bits on Sunday.

Spin-off After Sun will air on Mondays at 10PM.