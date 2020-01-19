Love Island 2020 has teased a brand new bombshell arrival: Meet new girl Rebecca Gormley here.

At the end of this evening's episode (Sunday, January 19), a brand new Islander was revealed.

Rebecca Gormley is a 21-year-old part-time model and carer from Newcastle. Her Instagram username is @rebeccagormleyx.

Ahead of entering the villa, she says: "I’m fun, I’m loud, I’m outgoing, I’m fearless and spontaneous!

"I like a ‘Jack the lad’. He’s got to be the centre of attention easy to get along with, and someone who gets involved with the chat."

Asked which of the current boys she has her eyes on heading into the villa, Rebecca answered: "Connagh, Callum and Mike... I need to chat to them. I haven’t seen enough of them to know how I’m going to approach it.

"I like funny guys, so I’m thinking making the guy laugh is a tick in the box. But no smooth moves, I’ll just be myself."

But with everyone currently coupled up, Rebecca may need to step on toes to get with who she wants.

Quizzed on how far she is prepared to go in the villa to get the guy, Rebecca replied simply: "As far as I need to go."

Rebecca will make her entrance when Love Island 2020 continues Monday night at 9PM on ITV2.

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, tension between the Islanders was on the rise in the fallout of Friday's recoupling.

Eve Gale became the first Islander to exit the villa in last week's Love Island results after being left single when the boys got to pick who to couple up with.

Meanwhile, the new Love Island couples were put to the test in the latest challenge.

They were each asked questions about one another and if their answers matched, they won a point. The winning couple who knew the most about each other were Finley and Paige.

Love Island 2020 airs Sunday-Fridays at 9PM on ITV2 with Unseen Bits airing on Saturday.

Spin-off After Sun airs at 10PM on Monday with host Laura Whitmore.