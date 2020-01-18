Eve Gale has spoken out after her exit from the villa in Friday's Love Island 2020 results.

This week saw the first elimination of the series as Eve left the villa.

In Friday evening's episode, Shaughna got a text alerting the Islanders that a recoupling would take place and the boys would choose which girls they wanted to couple up with. The girl not picked to be in a couple was sent packing.

Eve found herself split from twin sister Jess Gale after the pair were left standing in the recoupling, with Nas Majeed picking Jess to stay in the villa.

Speaking out today after her exit, Eve said of leaving without Jess: “I would never have wanted her to come with me, I’d never let that happen. She’s used to having me in the villa, so now she’s going to be like, ‘Where is Eve?’

“I think she’s going to miss me. But, in a way, it will be a good thing because she’ll integrate more. She’s got all the support in there by all the other Islanders.

“Sometimes me and Jess would just go off on our own. Siânnise and Leanne are our bestest girlfriends there, she’ll probably become closer with them.”

She added: "I don’t think I’d have let her leave. I don’t want me to hold her back. I do think it’s a good thing that she can be in there. It’s important to have our independence… It is quite irrational to think we can’t do it alone - she can do it alone.”

As for those left in the villa, Eve said: "I think everyone in there is just genuinely liking who they’re liking and no one’s trying to play it safe. Everyone seems genuine. I might be wrong but there’s no one in there being fake."

She went on to back Leanne and Mike to win, saying: “100% I think Mike and Leanne are the most genuine couple. I love them both and I think they’re amazing as a couple, I hope they win. Leanne’s one of my best friends in the villa!"

And when it comes to her sisters' new coupling with Nas, Eve enthused: “I feel so happy she’s in a couple with Nas. I really got along with Nas, he’s such a positive, uplifting person.

"They’ve never completely shut off romance. I think he really gets us and we get him. He’s just the loveliest person ever.”

She added: “Me and Jess said on our first day out of all the boys, we can talk to Nas the best. If I was to choose to go on a night out, I’d be like, ‘Nas come on!’ He was my best boy friend there.

"We both said that he reminds us of the kind of people we’d hang out with at home. I’m so happy she’s in a couple she’s happy with.”

Meanwhile, Eve confessed she was shocked by some of the results of the recoupling.

The 20-year-old explained: “I do think Sophie and Connor were a good couple. I don’t know what’s going to happen now as obviously Sophie’s been picked by Connagh. I think Callum and Shaughna genuinely do get along as well.

"They’re so well suited for each other and get along a lot better than I would.

"It’s not nice now that she can’t be with Connor. But hat’s off to Connagh, bold move, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do but I was shocked.”

When it comes to her own decisions, Eve insisted: “I don’t regret any of the decisions I made. At those times I felt everything that I felt. I stayed true to myself.

"I like to not have regrets and I think everything happens for a reason.”

