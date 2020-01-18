When is the next episode of Love Island 2020 on TV? Here's all you need to know about the show on ITV2.

The first ever winter series of Love Island began at the start of January.

Set in a brand in villa in Cape Town, Love Island has welcomed a brand new batch of singletons to compete in the ultimate game of love.

As they flirt, date, break up and make up the Islanders will be trying to capture the hearts of each other - and the nation - as the viewers decide their favourite couple and declare them the Love Island series 6 winners.

Love Island 2020 next episode

The next episode of Love Island is on Sunday, January 19 on ITV2 at 9PM.

Instead of the main show, on Saturday nights at 9PM on ITV2 Iain Stirling will present highlights of the latest week in the villa as well as previously unseen footage from the past seven days.

Meanwhile, host Laura Whitmore will front spin-off show After Sun live at 10PM on Monday nights, also on ITV2.

How to watch Love Island online

You can watch episodes of Love Island online for free via the ITV Hub.

As well as being available online, the ITV Hub app allows you to catch up via iOS and via Android devices.

Love Island SPOILERS!

This week saw the first elimination of the series as Eve Gale left the villa.

In Friday evening's episode, Shaughna got a text alerting the Islanders that a recoupling would take place and the boys would choose which girls they wanted to couple up with. The girl not picked to be in a couple was sent packing.

Sunday's show will see all the fallout from Eve's exit and all the drama caused by the recoupling.

Love Island 2020 airs at 9PM on ITV2.