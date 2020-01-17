Love Island 2020 has said goodbye to its first islander - who left in tonight's results? Spoilers follow!

This evening saw the first recoupling with the boys having the power to decide which girl they wanted to couple up with.

Following the introduction of new guys Finn and Connagh, there were six boys and seven girls in the villa leaving one lady single and heading home.

Love Island 2020 results

It was Eve Gale who left Love Island 2020 in tonight's results after the first recoupling of the series.

In this evening's episode, Shaughna got a text alerting the Islanders that tonight a recoupling would take place and the boys would choose which girls they wanted to couple up with. The girl not picked to be in a couple would be sent packing.

With their decisions set to affect the other Islanders, new boys Finn and Connagh discussed how they were feeling.

Finn admitted: “It’s a massive night, especially for us.”

Connagh agreed: “Definitely the pressure is on, I’m starting to feel it. My head’s a bit all over the place at the moment.”

Here's how the recoupling went down...

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley

Connagh Howard and Sophie Piper

Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning

Callum Jones and Shaughna Phillips

Connor Durman and Siânnise Fudge

Nas Majeed and Jess Gale

As a result, Eve Gale - Jess' twin sister - was left single and was eliminated from the villa.

"Look after my sister for me," said Eve as she departed the villa following a tear-filled chat with her sister.

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2 at 9PM.

Saturday night sees the first Unseen Bits episode of the series before the main show returns on Sunday.

Spin-off After Sun is back on Monday at 10PM with host Laura Whitmore.