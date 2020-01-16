Love Island 2020: First recoupling results will see one girl leave

One Love Island 2020 girl will be dumped from the villa in Friday night's episode.

After less than a week it's time to say goodbye to the first of this year's contestants.

One of the Islanders will get the boot in tomorrow (Friday, January 17) night's episode following the first recoupling.

Currently there are seven girls and six guys in the villa.

In a text sent at the end of Thursday night's show the girls were told: "Tonight, there will be a recoupling and the girl not picked will be dumped from the Island."

Here's a reminder of how the current official couples look:

Siânnise Fudge and Nas Majeed

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman

Eve Gale and Callum Jones

Jess Gale and Mike Boateng

Shaughna Phillips, Leanne Amaning and Paige Turley are all officially single.

Also single are new boys Connagh Howard and Finley Tapp aka Finn who joined the show on Thursday night.

While they may be the official couples, unofficially things are a bit different.

Mike has been sharing the dog house bed with Leanne despite being coupled up with Jess and it's fair to say there's nothing romantic happening between Siânnise and Nas.

So who will pick who in the first recoupling and which girl will be left packing her bags less than a week into their stay?

Love Island 2020 is back at 9PM on Friday night on ITV2 with all the recoupling results and fallout.

Alongside the main show, Unseen Bits airs on Saturday evenings while spin-off series Aftersun airs at 10PM on Monday nights hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.