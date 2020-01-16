Love Island 2020's two new boys cause a stir on tonight's show.

In this evening's episode, new arrivals Connagh Howard and Finn enjoy romantic vineyard dates - and there’s some nervous boys waiting back at the villa.

And it’s Sophie Piper who’s invited on a date by new boy Connagh, as Finley Tapp aka Finn tries to woo Siânnise Fudge.

Connor, currently coupled up with Sophie, waits for Sophie to come back from her date.

He says of his reaction to the situation: “I’m a little bit [stressed]. Only because, it’ll just be interesting to see what they’re like. I did come across a bit childish.”

Connor later adds: “Obviously I want Sophie to be happy, but we had a good thing going. I’m excited to see her and see what she’s saying. It’s just hard isn’t it? But if she’s more happy with someone else then I’d rather her be happy with someone better suited.”

Meanwhile, on the date Sophie tells Connagh: “I feel like I am happy with Connor. But obviously we’re only a couple of days in so it would be silly to close myself off completely, so we’ll have to see how the next couple of days go.”

Could her head be turned by this new arrival?

In the Villa, the girls discuss the wording of the text and get excited as they realise two more girls will be asked on dates.

So who will Connagh and Finn choose second time around?

The girls return to the Villa. Siânnise says of Finn: “I was happy getting to know him, he was really sweet.”

She adds in the Beach Hut: “I feel like there was a little bit of a spark there. He did have something about him and I did think he was really good looking – so who knows?”

Meanwhile, Sophie tells the girls about Connagh: “Let me paint you a picture – he looks like Anthony Joshua’s brother. He’s 6ft3, he’s a model, he’s a good looking guy.”

Leanne reveals: “Connor’s been stressing here.”

Will this be music to Sophie’s ears?

Love Island airs at 9PM nightly on ITV2.