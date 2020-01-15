Love Island 2020 has introduced two new boys - meet Connagh Howard and Finley Tapp here.

At the end of tonight's episode (January 15) Paige receives a shock text, announcing that two new bombshells are on their way to the villa.

And with two new boys coming in, how will this affect the couples?

For now, meet the newbies Connagh and Finley - including where to follow them on social media - below...

Connagh Howard

Connagh Howard

27-year-old model from Cardiff.

Instagram username: @connagh92 | Twitter username: @ConnaghHoward92

He says: "I’m single, obviously... I’m a good laugh, fun to be around, honest and laid back. I try not to get involved in too much drama."

Asked about his ideal girl, Connagh reveals: "I like brunettes, a girl with nice eyes, who likes to take care of themselves. I like a girl who can do some sort of sport as I'm into sport. I'm looking for someone I can be myself with."

He says he has his eye on Shaughna, Sophie and Siannise.

Connagh adds: "If I really like someone, I’m definitely going to make an effort, I’m not going to let the opportunity go by. But, I’m not going to try and be a homewrecker."

Finley Tapp

Finley Tapp

20-year-old recruitment consultant from Milton Keynes.

Instagram username: @finn_tapp

Finley says: "I’m a relationship kinda guy so I’m looking for a partner to come out of the villa with. I know I’ll make friends with the blokes in there too so I should be a good contender.

On his ideal girl, Finley reveals: "I want a girl who is fun and outgoing and someone who can make me laugh. I don’t have a type looks wise but obviously you want that initial attraction."

He says he has his eye on Siânnise, Paige and Sophie.

Finley adds: "It’ll be great if I come out of the villa with mates but if I need to step on toes to get the girl I like, I’ll do it."

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.