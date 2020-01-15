Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning enjoy a night in the dog house on Love Island 2020 tonight.

It follows new Islander Jess Gale breaking up the couple by choosing Mike to go on a date with on Monday night.

In this evening's episode, Mike becomes the first ever Islander to make use of The Dog House - a fold down bed outside of the bedroom - after deciding he doesn’t want to sleep in a bed with Jess, who he is officially coupled up with.

But he doesn’t end up being alone, as Leanne - who he has admitted he has feelings for - cheekily sneaks out to join him in The Dog House, which is intended for one Islander.

She says: “I couldn’t leave you here by yourself.”

Later, speaking privately, Jess admits to Mike: “I was shocked at this strong preference for Leanne. If I knew this preference was so strong, I don’t think I would have picked you.”

Mike replies: “I kind of just weighed it up and I looked at Leanne, it was like a feeling which I don’t get too often. It was a feeling that I couldn’t ignore.”

Elsewhere in tonight's episode of Love Island, Ollie decides to leave the villa after three days.

He tells the group at the firepit: “It shouldn’t have taken this to make me realise it, but I still have feelings for someone else on the outside.

“I just think if I stay any longer it’s me just not being honest with my own heart.

“So unfortunately guys I’m going to have to leave I think.”

Ollie adds: “This is the love of my life I think. When you’ve got that, you can’t risk throwing that away because you’d never forgive yourself for as long as you live.”

The Islanders have a group hug and say their goodbyes as he leaves the Villa.

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2.

Alongside the main show, spin-off series Aftersun airs at 10PM on Monday nights hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.