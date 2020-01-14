Love Island's Paige Turley and Ollie Williams clash before his exit

Paige Turley and Ollie Williams get involved in a bitter row on Love Island 2020 tonight.

In scenes filmed before Ollie's shock exit from the villa today, he and Paige clash over rumours he's been chatting up Siânnise Fudge.

In this evening's episode, Paige takes Ollie for a private chat to discuss whether he’d said he also had his eye on Siânnise, following a girls’ chat earlier in the day.

"I don't fancy anyone else in this villa," he declares.

But Paige brands his denial an "absolute lie"

Ollie insists: “I did not say to Siânnise I fancy her at any stage.”

Paige then calls Siânnise over to discuss the conversation.

Siânnise says: “It was completely harmless, but I think you did say, you did have an interest in me and Paige in here. I think you felt like I shut you down a bit.”

Ollie tells Paige: “I do not fancy in a romantic sense anybody else in this villa.”

You can watch a first look at the pair's clash in the video above.

It's since been revealed that Ollie has decided to leave the villa.

He told the Beach Hut that he made the choice because he 'still loved someone else'.

Ollie explained: "I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else…

"I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

"At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them."

Meanwhile, elsewhere on tonight's show, twins Eve and Jess head out on a double date with their new men while Shaughna and Leanne react to being single.

Love Island 2020 airs at 9PM on ITV2.