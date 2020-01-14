Ollie Williams QUITS Love Island 2020 after just three days

Ollie Williams has left the Love Island 2020 villa after just three days.

He's quit the show after claiming he "still loves someone else".

A spokesperson for Love Island announced this afternoon: "Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa."

Ollie explained: "I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else…

"I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

"At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them."

Ollie's appearance on the show had caused controversy even before launch night after tabloids revealed pictures allegedly showing him posing with dead animals killed in Africa.

A petition launched by angry fans of Love Island demanding that Ollie is removed from the show has received more than 35,000 signatures at the time of writing.

In response to the pictures, a source close to Ollie said: "It is categorically untrue to suggest Ollie is involved in hunting for sport.

"Ollie is a passionate conservationist and worked with an anti-poaching unit in Mozambique.

"Conservation is crucial to the survival of animals and as part of that work Ollie was involved in the culling of sick animals who were a threat to the health of the herd.

"There is a very big and important difference between trophy hunting and the conversation work Ollie has previously been involved in.

"At no point has Ollie organised or booked anybody to go to Africa to shoot game."

Ollie was one of ten new Islanders who joined the first winter series on Sunday night alongside Shaughna Phillips, Sophie Piper, Leanne Amaning, Siânnise Fudge Paige Turley, Nas Majeed, Mike Boateng, Connor Durman and Callum Jones

After first coupling up - with Ollie partnering with Paige - two brand new girls dropped in as twins Jess Gale and Eve Gale entered the villa.

In Monday's episode they had first choice of who to couple up with next, ultimately leaving two other girls single and vulnerable.

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2.

Alongside the main show, spin-off series Aftersun airs at 10PM on Monday nights hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.