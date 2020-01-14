Love Island's Jess and Eve go on a double date with their new boys

Love Island twins Jess and Eve go on a double date with their new boys in tonight's episode.

Last night saw the bombshell arrivals cause a stir as they were asked to break up two couples.

The pair had to each pick a boy already coupled up with another girl in a tense showdown at the firepit.

This evening’s episode of Love Island sees the twins Jess Gale and Eve Gale go on their first ever double date with the boys they’ve just coupled up with - Mike Boateng and Callum Jones - as the other Islanders react to their choices.

On the date, Callum tells Eve about his ‘departing kiss’ with Shaughna.

Callum says: “I don’t want that to throw you off. I didn’t want to hide anything from you. I just wanted to let you know. That doesn’t put her in a higher position than you. I was happy with her but that doesn’t mean I’m not happy that you chose me if you know what I mean.”

Eve asks: “Will you have more kisses?”

Callum says: “No, don’t worry, you’re safe.”

Eve says: “That’s good to hear.”

Meanwhile, Jess and Mike also discuss how Leanne will feel about the new coupling.

Mike says: “I basically said to her, where we are, I do want to get to know you, but at the same time, if I do get picked – the possibility was there – then I’m not going to completely shut myself off to it. It’s early days and it wouldn’t be fair. If I was in your shoes, I wouldn’t want someone else to do that to me.”

Jess replies: “If Leanne still wants to get to you know you, she can, there’s no reason why she can’t. I’m fine with that as well. Go ahead. I’m fine with you still speaking to her and getting to know her.”

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2.

Alongside the main show, spin-off series Aftersun airs at 10PM on Monday nights hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.